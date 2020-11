10:28 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Multi-armed assault brigade to 'catapult IDF into the future' Read more IDF brass participated in ceremony establishing a multi-armed attack brigade combining parts of different units into one lethal force. ► ◄ Last Briefs