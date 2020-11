9:03 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Greek newspaper likens Pfizer CEO with Nazi doctor Josef Mengele Read more Newspaper whose publisher was convicted of anti-Semitism calls Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 'poison.' ► ◄ Last Briefs