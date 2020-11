8:05 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Gantz: Israel prefers dialogue over force, can't ignore threats Read more DM Gantz spoke at the 3rd Trilateral Defense Dialogue with Greece & Cyprus today - 'Israel committed to supporting nations favoring peace.' ► ◄ Last Briefs