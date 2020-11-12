|
7:52 PM
Reported
Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20
New proposal for wedding protocol from Min. for Religious Affairs
A new protocol for weddings has been presented to the Health Ministry by the Minister for Religious Affairs.
This proposal would divide wedding halls into capsules of twenty individuals each. Event staff and servers would have to prove they had undergone a test for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event, had recovered from COVID-19, or could prove the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in their system.
