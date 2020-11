8:42 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Report: Netanyahu pushing for nightly curfew According to a Kan News report, PM Netanyahu is requesting that further steps towards easing coronavirus restrictions be accompanied by a nationwide nightly curfew. ► ◄ Last Briefs