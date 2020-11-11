Israel acquires Pfizer vaccine

PM Netanyahu spoke on the phone with the CEO of the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and agreed on a deal to acquire the newly-developed COVID vaccine.

Pfizer recently released a report of its test results, according to which, the vaccine has been successful in treating the virus in 90% of the cases.

Israel has also agreed to terms with another US-based pharma company, Moderna, which said it has completed third stage testing of its product and will release the success rate in the near future.