News BriefsCheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20
US releases statement on Israel-Lebanon talks
The US released the following statement along with the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon following completion of a third round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.
"Today, representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon held productive talks mediated by the United States and hosted by the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). We remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution. The parties committed to continuing negotiations in early December."
