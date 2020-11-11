US releases statement on Israel-Lebanon talks

The US released the following statement along with the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon following completion of a third round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

"Today, representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon held productive talks mediated by the United States and hosted by ​the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). We remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution. The parties committed to continuing negotiations in early December."