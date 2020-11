6:18 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 'If it were the other way, Dems would be claiming collusion' After CNN claimed "election officials nationwide [had] found no evidence of fraud," Fox News' Laura Ingraham questioned the network's partisanship. "Give me a break. We know if parties were switched, CNN would be going full Russia-collusion crazy on all voting irregularities," tweeted Ingraham. ► ◄ Last Briefs