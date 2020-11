6:13 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Azerbaijan claims victory in latest Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Azerbaijan's president claimed victory after a full cessation of fighting over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. "These are the happiest moments in the life of every one of us. The second Karabakh war will go down in history as Azerbaijan’s glorious victory. All of our people demonstrated unity and solidarity in ensuring this victory," he tweeted minutes ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs