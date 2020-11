6:11 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Service ribbons for soldiers who served in Lebanon approved Read more Defense Minister Gantz approves plan to award ribbons commemorating service during war to soldiers who served in Lebanon from 1982-2000. ► ◄ Last Briefs