Voter recount announced in Georgia

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his state would have a vote recount after Pres. Trump's campaign insisted such a step was necessary, claiming mass voter fraud.

As of 10:56am WSB-12 Atlanta was reporting that Biden's lead in the state had increased to 14,111 votes.

"Georgia's secretary of state says there will be a recount in the state. 'With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia.' Officials say they expect to know the result by the end of November," tweeted Fox News' Laura Ingraham.