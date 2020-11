5:57 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 COVID breakout in Givati unit Galei Tzahal reported that 32 Givati Brigade soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been quarantined and are receiving treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs