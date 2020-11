5:50 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 All members of Yamina, party aides to enter quarantine The Yamina party announced that all of its members including aides and party advisors are to enter quarantine after it was announced that MK Matan Kahana who had participated in a faction meeting this week tested positive for CV-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs