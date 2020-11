5:03 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Assimilation, intermarriage destroying remnants of European Jewry According to a recent survey, 71% of Polish Jews marry non-Jews. In Holland, Hungary, and Sweden, this number stands at 50%, while 31% of French Jews intermarry. ► ◄ Last Briefs