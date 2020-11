3:57 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Vaccine Cold War: Russia claims 92% efficacy rate for Sputnik V Read more Just days after Pfizer announced its preliminary results, Russian Direct Investment Fund presented its own set of data. ► ◄ Last Briefs