Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20
Purchase the Land or Take by Force? (Chayei Sarah 2020)
Baruch Gordon looks at Avraham's purchase of the Cave of the Patriarchs. "Why purchase what G-d already promised to Avraham?"