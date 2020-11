2:53 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Study: Israel's Haredi population to rise to 6.5 million by 2065 Read more One out of every three Israelis will be haredi 45 years from now, study finds, as haredi population surges from 1.1 million to 6.5 million. ► ◄ Last Briefs