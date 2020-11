2:49 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Knesset Members from United Torah Judaism meet with Minister Hendel MKs Yaakov Litzman, Moshe Gafni, and Yirael Eichler of United Torah Judaism met with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel in his office. The meeting with Minister Hendel took place "in light of the recent harassment against the kosher telephone arrangement," it was reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs