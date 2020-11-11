AG: Minister Katz and Finance legal advisor will clarify between them

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said that Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Finance Ministry legal advisor Assi Messing would clarify matters between them. This was in response to Minister Katz's complaint to Mandelblit that Messing had leaked to the media.

"At the end of that conversation and in light of the above clarifications, the Attorney General and the Finance Ministry legal advisor agreed that the latter would hold a conversation with the Minister to clarify the matter, and thus the matter would be dealt with. This has not been done so far due to the Finance Minister's isolation," Mandelblit wrote in his response.