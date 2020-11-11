Netanyahu expresses condolences on death of Bahraini PM

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the King of Bahrain and the people of Bahrain on the death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa.

"On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, to the royal family and to the entire Bahraini people on the death of Prime Minister Emir Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa. I send my personal condolences, to his family as well. I appreciate his great contribution to the establishment of peace between our countries."