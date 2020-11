1:53 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Defense Minister Gantz expresses sorrow at Bahraini PM passing Defense Minister Benny Gantz reacted to news of the death of Bahrain's Prime Minister: "I'm saddened by news this morning of the passing of Bahrain’s long-serving Prime Minister, Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and offer my thoughts and sympathies to his family and to the people of Bahrain."

► ◄ Last Briefs