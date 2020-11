1:30 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Match between Norwegian and Israeli teams scheduled tonight canceled The match between the Norwegian and Israeli teams that was scheduled to take place tonight has been canceled in accordance with the decisions of the authorities in Norway, according to the Football Association. ► ◄ Last Briefs