Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 One killed, two injured in accident on Road 90 near Kibbutz Lotan A car accident occurred between a truck and a private vehicle on Road 90 between Kibbutz Lotan and Kibbutz Yahel. MDA paramedics determined the death of the driver of the private vehicle, a 40-year-old man, and provided medical care to the passenger of the private vehicle, a 35-year-old woman in critical condition, and the truck driver in mild condition.