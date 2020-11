1:12 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 New research into blood cells spells hope for COVID patients Read more Shaare Zedek & Sight Diagnostics working to identify early deterioration in COVID patients, for swifter, more effective treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs