12:30 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Pfizer vaccine won't be magic bullet for COVID-19, expert warns Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet says vaccine being tested by Pfizer won't eradicate the coronavirus, urges caution on claim it's 90% effective