  Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20

Mother in interrogation: 'I don't believe my partner harmed child'

Suspected abuse: The baby's mother, who was detained for questioning after her baby son was hospitalized in critical condition, said during her interrogation: "I wasn't present at the incident; I don't believe my partner harmed the child."

She said, "We discovered edema in the baby's head a few weeks ago, I sent him to the hospital and they said to continue monitoring."

