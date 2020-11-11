|
News BriefsCheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20
Mother in interrogation: 'I don't believe my partner harmed child'
Suspected abuse: The baby's mother, who was detained for questioning after her baby son was hospitalized in critical condition, said during her interrogation: "I wasn't present at the incident; I don't believe my partner harmed the child."
She said, "We discovered edema in the baby's head a few weeks ago, I sent him to the hospital and they said to continue monitoring."
