11:38 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Poll: Likud falls to 30, Yamina rises to 20 Read more Right-wing would win solid majority if new elections were held today rising to 66 seats, with Yamina becoming Knesset's second largest party ► ◄ Last Briefs