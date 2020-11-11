Knesset Labor Committee approves grant for unemployed

The Knesset Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee, headed by MK Chaim Katz, has approved an agreement signed between the Finance Ministry and the National Insurance Institute that will provide a grant of NIS 2,000 to those who are in long-term unemployment following government COVID-19 lockdowns.

The grant will be given on a one-time basis to those who have been paid unemployment benefits for a period of 100 days of unemployment between March 1 and October 17, 2020, whether consecutive or not and provided that their average wage was lower than the average wage in the economy. The grant will also be given to those who are entitled to a special adjustment grant for those aged 67 and over. Spouses who are both eligible for the grant will receive an additional NIS 500 each - that is, a grant of NIS 5,000 for the household.

The outline of the isolation days has not yet been approved, the discussion in the committee will continue this coming Sunday.