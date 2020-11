11:17 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Area B prohibited for entry to stop Israeli Arab wedding participation IDF Central Commander General Tamir Yedai signed an order defining Area B as a no-go zone for Israelis for a month, to prevent Israeli Arabs from holding weddings in these areas. This, according to Kan News. ► ◄ Last Briefs