11:01 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 US, Israeli Jews deeply divided on life and death issues Read more Our kinfolk in the U.S.are either indifferent or bent on support for a candidate committed to policies helping Israel's enemies. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs