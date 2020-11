10:57 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Rishon LeTziyon 60-year-old cyclist skids, moderately injured A cyclist skidded on Abba Hillel Silver Street in Rishon LeTzion. MDA paramedics evacuated him after initial treatment to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in moderate-severe condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs