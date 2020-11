10:55 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Health Ministry: Bernicki Beach on Sea of Galilee allowed for bathing After obtaining normal bacterial results from seawater sampling at Bernicki Beach in the Sea of Galilee, the Health Ministry removed the bathing warning for this beach. ► ◄ Last Briefs