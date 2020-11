10:54 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Tel Aviv: Robbery attempt thwarted, police search for suspect Police are conducting a manhunt for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery on Lilienblum Street in Tel Aviv. There are no casualties in the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs