10:47 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Suspected child abuse in south: Mother detained for questioning Police have detained for questioning the mother of the four-month-old baby who was hospitalized last night at Barzilai Hospital in critical condition. The baby's father was arrested earlier on suspicion of abusing his son.