Education Ministry publishes back-to-school plan

The Education Ministry this morning of published the back-to-school plan formulated by an inter-ministerial team led by Education Minister Yoav Galant.

According to the plan: 5th-6th grade students will return to schools at least three days a week. Eleventh-twelfth grade students will return to matriculation preparations for at least two days a week. Grades 1-2 will return to full studies without division into groups, and mixing in the afternoons will be eliminated.