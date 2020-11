10:20 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Cheshvan 24, 5781 , 11/11/20 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa dies Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa has died, the media representative to the King of Bahrain announced. ► ◄ Last Briefs