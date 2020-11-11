Land of Israel Lobby: 'Judea/Samaria residents deserve full rights'

Knesset Land of Israel Lobby heads Likud Chairman MK Chaim Katz and National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich congratulated Ministers Gantz and Biton on their decision to authorize housing units in established Judea and Samaria settlements.

"Authorizing young settlements must also be ensured, in the immediate time frame. The residents of Judea and Samaria deserve the full rights, as do all citizens of the State of Israel."