Netanyahu seeks compromise regarding legislation to open up Eilat

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening spoke with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Minister Dudi Amsalem, and the chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Yaakov Asher.

It was agreed in the conversation that the ministers and the chairman of the committee will meet on Tuesday with the goal of reaching an understanding in order to complete the legislation of the "Green Islands" law in Eilat and the Dead Sea as soon as possible.