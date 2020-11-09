|
Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20
Min of Health: China is 'green', Denmark 'Red'
Israel's Ministry of Health released an updated list of countries to which Israeli citizens can travel without facing a 2-week quarantine upon their return.
China is amongst the "Green" countries where coronavirus cases have diminished over the past months.
Denmark is listed as a "Red" state. Starting next week, Iceland, Estonia, Greece, and Cyprus will join Denmark in that department.
