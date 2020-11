10:53 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 PA: Biden regime ushers in new reality The PM of the PA said he hopes that with the coming of the Biden regime, a new round of negotiations can be started at the behest of the restructured White House. ► ◄ Last Briefs