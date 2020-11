10:52 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Let There Be Light: World Leaders and Houses of Worship unite Read more Thousands take part in #LetThereBeLight interfaith initiative from dozens of countries and hundreds of Houses of Worship from diverse faiths ► ◄ Last Briefs