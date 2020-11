9:22 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 OU partners with Ritz Carlton for first kosher hotel in Bahrain Read more Ritz Carlton Hotel in Manama, Bahrain to become first hotel in the kingdom to offer kosher certified food through the help of the OU. ► ◄ Last Briefs