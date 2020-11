9:01 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Judicial Watch: 'State legislatures have authority to decide election' Read more 'State legislatures in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia (and maybe Arizona) will have decisions to make.' ► ◄ Last Briefs