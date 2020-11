7:48 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Biden: We can still save thousands of lives "It doesn't matter your party, your point of view. We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democrat or Republican lives -- American lives," said Joe Biden during a speech today. ► ◄ Last Briefs