Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20

Biden: Still facing 'dark winter'

President-elect Joe Biden said during his press conference on the coronavirus: "There's a need for bold action to fight this pandemic. We're still facing a very dark winter…infection rates are going up, hospitalizations are going up, deaths are going up."