7:09 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Shas MK calls French immigration to Samaria 'great success' Read more MK Yosef Taieb tours Samaria with Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, the two meet together with French immigrants living in Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs