Political writer and analyst Craig Shirley reacted to a CNN report claiming former president Bush called to congratulate Dem Party candidate Joe Biden on his reported election win.

The article quoted Bush as saying that "...while President Donald Trump has the right to pursue legal challenges and recounts, the 2020 race was 'fundamentally fair' and 'its outcome is clear.'"

"Completely inappropriate by Bush but I guess he forgot that he went through a weeks long recount in just one state and needed the Supreme Court to intercede. But then again he is from the entitled classes," he tweeted.