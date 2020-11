6:08 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Report: Israel trying to attain virus vaccine Channel 12 News reported that senior Israeli government sources confirmed they are in late stages of negotiations with the Pfizer company to obtain large quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine recently released by the firm. ► ◄ Last Briefs