News BriefsCheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20
Mark Levin: Keep your politics to yourself, Mr. Journalist
After Fox News talk show host Chris Wallace compared Ted Cruz to a Japanese WWII soldier unwilling to accept defeat for defending Trump's legal efforts, talk show host Mark Levin chimed in, saying Wallace had crossed a line.
"This is way out of line. Keep your politics to yourself, Mr. Journalist. You’re not just showing ankle, you’ve undressed yourself," tweeted Levin.
