5:41 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Bennett: Under our rule, everyone will feel special Naftali Bennett responded to left-wing MKs' complaints regarding the functioning of the Netanyahu government. "There are alternative options. We can have a good right-wing government," he stated. ► ◄ Last Briefs